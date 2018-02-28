Google File Go app gets its own Beta Channel

Google the tech giant is known for its apps and software that cater the need of every type of a user. Now as per the reports from Beebom Google has just opened the beta channel for its Files Go app. The new updated File Go app allows a user to check out the new features of an application before the features are made available for the stable builds of the apps.

The report further suggests that the news was made official in a post on Reddit by Joris van Mens who is a Files Go product Manager at Google. The major update in the beta version of the app is the availability of search feature inside the files tab of the app. The search feature allows a user to either search directly using a text or by using one of the six new filters introduced by it. The six new filters include Audio, Documents, Images, Videos, large files and will be available from this week.

Google announced the beta version of the Files Go app back in November 2017 for the users to test it and give reviews about the app performance. The app allows a user to manage his device's internal storage capacity and microSD card memory by wiping the junk and clearing unnecessary files.

The major highlight of this app is that it will remind users about the unused applications, and after 30 days the app will prompt users to uninstall the unused app. From the previous reports, we got to know that the Google Files Go app will have a Storage tab with a card-based interface. The cards will be helpful in letting you monitor the space as there are cards such as Large files, Duplicate files, Downloaded files, Junk media and App Cache. The idea of the app is to do all basic file managing along with smart suggestions.