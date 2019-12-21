ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Fined Euro 150 Million For Abuse Of Market Dominance: Report

    By
    |

    Google has been fined Euro 150 million for abusing its dominant position in the search market by France. The tech giant has been fined for advertising linked to the web searches, the French regulators said. The competition authority in France has asked Google to 'clarify' the operating rules of the Google Ads platform.

    Google Fined Over Search Ads: Report

     

    Google Fined Over Search Ads

    Google has been asked to explain and clear up the operating rules of the Google Ads advertising platform. It would also need to clarify the procedures for suspending the accounts of certain advertisers, the French authority said. The Euro 150 million, which is roughly Rs. 1,200 crores, will be collected as a penalty.

    The latest fining of Google comes as the third biggest penalty the France competition authority has handed out. It is reported that Google was fined for its abuse of market dominance said chief Isabelle de Silva in a news conference.

    When it comes to search-based advertising, Google reportedly holds an 'extraordinarily dominant position'. The company has a market share of roughly 90 to 100 percent, de Silva said. "When you have great power, you also have great responsibilities," she reminded.

    As a reminder, the French competition authority does not argue with Google or other tech companies for establishing rules for access to its search-based advertising services. At the same time, it's important that these rules must be clear, the authority said. Google would not be allowed to apply the rules in 'an erratic way', the chief said.

    When it comes to search-based advertising, the uncertainty about the rules framework has some serious implications for the people. The lack of clear notification of the rules framework for advertisers might have discouraged the development of innovative sites, the authority mentioned.

    The French competition authority has given Google two months to produce a detailed proposal of measures and procedures the company intends to implement. Google will need to bring its practices into line within the given time frame, the authority noted.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news google ads
    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue