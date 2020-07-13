Just In
- 10 min ago Nokia 2.4 Spotted On Geekbench With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
-
- 57 min ago Asus ZenFone 7 Series Might Inherit Flip Camera From Asus 6Z
- 1 hr ago New Realme Smartphone Series Spotted; Claims To Redefine 5G Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro To Be Available For Sale Again On July 14 In India: Should You Buy?
Don't Miss
- Sports Ish Sodhi says racism has no place in sport and change must set in
- News Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray found dead; Party blames TMC
- Automobiles Toyota Innova Crysta CNG Spied Testing Ahead Of India Launch Later This Year: Spy Pics & Details
- Movies Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Passes Away At 27
- Travel 10 Incredible Places To Visit In Rajasthan In July
- Finance 4 Reasons To Buy The PPF Now
- Lifestyle 17 Safe And Effective Home Remedies For Foot Pain
- Education USA To Withdraw Student Visas If Classes Move Fully Online
Google For India 2020 Event Today: How To Live Stream, What To Expect
Google for India event is going to be a virtual event this year, like most events. This year's event marks the sixth annual meet, scheduled for today (July 13) at 2 PM. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be delivering an address. India's Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad will grace the event.
What Is Google For India Event?
As the name suggests, the Google for India event brings in new announcements and initiatives for India. The event also announces the expansion of existing services and products for India. The Google for India event last year announced a new Bengaluru-based AI research center. There were a couple of updates for Google Pay and other services for Indian users.
Google For India 2020 Livestream
As noted, this year's event is going to be a virtual one. The event will begin at 2 PM today and will be broadcasted on YouTube. Interested viewers can head to the YouTube page and view the event. Google's account on Twitter and Facebook will also have continuous updates about the event.
Google For India 2020: What To Expect
Presently, the exact agenda of Google for India 2020 isn't revealed. Like last year's event, we can expect to see a couple of updates regarding Google services in India. A few new products and initiatives might also be announced at the virtual event.
The inviting posts on social media note that the "product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on [its] initiatives for Digital India." Google India Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta, Google Vice President Payments, Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta, and others are expected to make announcements.
Also, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be delivering a special keynote at the event. It's rumored that Google for India 2020 will also focus on pushing digitalization to empower local SMEs. Google will be sharing its "vision and path ahead to solve for India's needs, and bring the benefits of the digital economy to all."
-
74,999
-
51,800
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
9,600
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495
-
34,999
-
18,645
-
17,120
-
87,999