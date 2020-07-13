Google For India 2020 Event Today: How To Live Stream, What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google for India event is going to be a virtual event this year, like most events. This year's event marks the sixth annual meet, scheduled for today (July 13) at 2 PM. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be delivering an address. India's Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad will grace the event.

What Is Google For India Event?

As the name suggests, the Google for India event brings in new announcements and initiatives for India. The event also announces the expansion of existing services and products for India. The Google for India event last year announced a new Bengaluru-based AI research center. There were a couple of updates for Google Pay and other services for Indian users.

Google For India 2020 Livestream

As noted, this year's event is going to be a virtual one. The event will begin at 2 PM today and will be broadcasted on YouTube. Interested viewers can head to the YouTube page and view the event. Google's account on Twitter and Facebook will also have continuous updates about the event.

Google For India 2020: What To Expect

Presently, the exact agenda of Google for India 2020 isn't revealed. Like last year's event, we can expect to see a couple of updates regarding Google services in India. A few new products and initiatives might also be announced at the virtual event.

The inviting posts on social media note that the "product and business leaders will share updates and announcements on [its] initiatives for Digital India." Google India Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta, Google Vice President Payments, Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta, and others are expected to make announcements.

Also, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will be delivering a special keynote at the event. It's rumored that Google for India 2020 will also focus on pushing digitalization to empower local SMEs. Google will be sharing its "vision and path ahead to solve for India's needs, and bring the benefits of the digital economy to all."

