ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google giving free Pixel repairs to victims of Hurricane Florence

Google joined hands with uBreakiFix to provide assistance to the areas which are affected by the devastating Hurrican Florence.

By

Related Articles

    Google has joined hands with uBreakiFix to provide assistance to the areas which are affected by the devastating Hurrican Florence. The search giant has taken this initiative to help the affected once in the Coastal areas of Virginia, North or South Carolina. The company is giving assistance for all the Pixel smartphones including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL if the smartphone is damaged during the storm.

    Google giving free Pixel repairs to victims of Hurricane Florence

    Google is offering the repairs for free and all you need to do is to walk into any of the uBreakiFix stores in any of the three states, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

    "Following the devastation of Hurricane Florence, uBreakiFix and Google are once again offering free repairs on all Pixel models for those affected in the coastal Carolinas, coastal Virginia and beyond," reads the uBreakiFix Blog post.

    The free repairs will cover water damage and cracked screens and will be available through Friday, October 19, while supplies last. There is no appointment necessary for the repair you have to simply walk into your local store to redeem.

    Recently it has been reported that theGoogle Home Hub is spotted on FCC listing, we have an idea about the upcoming device. The listing, filed by Google, describes an "interactive video streaming device." This suggests the company is working on a device with a display and wireless connectivity.

    Read More About: google pixel smartphone news
    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue