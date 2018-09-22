Google giving free Pixel repairs to victims of Hurricane Florence

Google has joined hands with uBreakiFix to provide assistance to the areas which are affected by the devastating Hurrican Florence. The search giant has taken this initiative to help the affected once in the Coastal areas of Virginia, North or South Carolina. The company is giving assistance for all the Pixel smartphones including the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL if the smartphone is damaged during the storm.

Google is offering the repairs for free and all you need to do is to walk into any of the uBreakiFix stores in any of the three states, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

"Following the devastation of Hurricane Florence, uBreakiFix and Google are once again offering free repairs on all Pixel models for those affected in the coastal Carolinas, coastal Virginia and beyond," reads the uBreakiFix Blog post.

The free repairs will cover water damage and cracked screens and will be available through Friday, October 19, while supplies last. There is no appointment necessary for the repair you have to simply walk into your local store to redeem.

