    Google Hangouts Upgrades Its Audio And Video Capabilities

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google is trying every measure to stay ahead of its contemporaries. After introducing a live transcription feature and a new mobile messaging app for business users, the firm has come up with more updates. Picking the latest piece out of many, Google upgrades its "Hangouts Meet". With the newly updated hangouts, you can potentially use your phone as a mic while your PC will control the video calling.

    The business users who are eagerly waiting for the mobile app will be using the upgraded hangouts, as well. As communication software remains an integral part of the app. The modified hangouts feature is rolling out from January 29th, 2020, for the Google Apps domain users. These domain users will have immediate access to the new feature.

    On the other hand, other users will get to use the feature as per the scheduled arriving dates. And, the scheduled release of the new hangouts will begin from February 12th, 2020. Both domain and other users must learn that the feature will be a part of the 15-day rollout program.

    The feature gets activated automatically when the dial-in function is enabled. However, it carries certain instructions on how the feature can be turned off, when not required. So, the G Suite users just need to follow these guidelines before using it.

    In case, G Suite admins want to know on how to disable the feature: you have to go to the apps section in admin console, then to the G Suite, move to the Google Hangouts settings option and to the meet settings, and finally, disable the setting by not selecting 'Provide a phone number' and 'PIN for each video meeting' options.

    With the new feature, spontaneous video calls and conferences become easier with the phone as a mic, over your computers. And, it seems the business personals will appreciate using the hangouts in different scenarios.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
