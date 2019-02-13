Google hiring Indian engineers to develop its own microchips: Reports

Google is not just a software company because the tech giant has proved its capabilities in the hardware lineup also. The company has come up with products like Google Pixel smartphones, Assistant-powered Google Home, Chromecast, and Pixelbooks and more. The company has also taken the responsibility of producing Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) Titan or Titan M security chips, and also Pixel Visual Core chips.

The company is now looking forward to chip-making endeavours. On LinkedIn, the company has posted jobs for hiring a minimum of 20 employees in India for its "gChips" team and also expected to expand the team in future. The new site is in Bengaluru and the company is hiring for more post including two executive positions.

Bengaluru is known as silicon valley of India and been a centre for semiconductor development for more than 20 years. Google is preferring the location to easily find the veterans for the endeavour. The company is searching for candidates with years of experience of working with chipmakers like Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom and NVIDIA.

The tech giant has lister around 13 for various roles through its own hiring platform Google Careers. It has been reported that the company will expand the team to 80 by the end of this year. Right now, the team will "fine-tune and test" prototypes before they are sent to manufacturers.

The current chipset-related openings in Google India include two positions of leadership:

SoC Physical Design and Methodology Lead

SoC RTL Lead

Two engineering positions including:

SoC/ASIC Design for Testability Engineer

Floorplan Engineer (ASIC/SoC)

This development comes in when Apple is planning to expand the manufacturing and assembling expensive units such as iPhone X in India. The company is already assembling iPhone SE and iPhone 6s, and it is planning to expand the manufacturing centres in the southern parts of the country.

Source