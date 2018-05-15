Google Home Mini up for grabs on eBay for free

If you are planning to buy a Google Home then you must be very lucky. This new offer will leave you to amaze, If you're a regular eBay customer then you must know this. eBay has come up with an offer in which if you are spending at least $150 on the e-commerce website, then you will be eligible for a free Google Home Mini.

The actual price of Google Home Mini is $50. though it's not much, it's a great incentive from eBay, as we can say the retailer is trying to trick the customers to spend more on their website. Its a good deal for one who is looking to spend the amount of some specific purchase and getting this as free. But if you only want to by a Google Home Mini, then there is no point in spending $150.

However, the offer is valid until May 30 at 11:59 pm PT, so the interested one can start picking the items and keep adding to the wishlist. Basically, this offer is aimed at the US customers, so if you don't have a valid US address, then you won't be able to get the benefits from this offer.

In order to get the free deal of Google Home Mini, after users spend at least $150 on eBay, users need to add the Google Home Mini to their cart (Chalk or Charcoal) and use the code PFREEMINI at checkout.

Just in case if you don't know, Google Home is a smart speaker which can provide real-time answers to a slew of questions. These devices can be used for home automation, which could be the future. Also, the smart speakers can be used to locate your lost or stolen smartphone. You can also set reminders, control music playback, control the connected gadgets, and do a lot more than you can imagine with these new smart speakers.

These smart speakers from Google can be activated by the command "Ok Google" and users can ask weather reports, news updates, fun facts, details about a place, location, education questions and more. It is Powered by Google Assistant, these smart speakers can also be asked for the horoscope. Google Assistant can control Netflix if you use a Chromecast on the TV.

