Google Imposes Work From Home In Bengaluru Office After Employee Tests Positive With Coronavirus

Bengaluru witnessed another positive case of coronavirus, the infected person is an employee of Google Bengaluru office. After a positive result, the company has asked all the employees to work from home. This is the third case form an employee of a tech giant company, earlier Dell India and Mindtree has also witnessed a positive case, after which both the companies decided to impose work from home.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bangalore office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. They were in one of our Bangalore offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms," Gadgets360 quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

The infected employee is kept in isolation after the positive results, and Google has also asked all the employees who were in close contact with the infected person to quarantine themselves and monitor their health closely without any negligence.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home tomorrow (Friday)," said Google.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Health Department has also confirmed that a positive case if COVID-19 has been reported in Bengaluru. The infected person is a 26-year-old male, and he returned from a Greece trip.

According to the reports, the infected Google employee is originally from Mumbai and on March 6 he landed in Mumbai from Greece. He came to Bengaluru on March 8 and worked with 154 employees in the Google office. Four colleges and his brother are the primary contacts; however, no one of them has shown any symptoms of the virus.

"He was admitted to our hospital late last night. He's stable. He isn't running a fever anymore. He's been given symptomatic treatment. We have only six isolation beds and can accommodate accordingly," Dr Kiran Kumar M, Medical Superintendent, Jayanagar General Hospital told Deccan Herald.

