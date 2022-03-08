Google In Talks To Acquire Cybersecurity Firm Mandiant: How Will It Benefit Users? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has been working on tightening its cybersecurity forces. The latest move seems to be an acquisition of a cybersecurity firm. Reports suggest Google is in talks to buy Mandiant, a cybersecurity firm. The deal could boost Google's cloud computing business and take on rivals like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.

Google In Talks To Acquire Mandiant

Mandiant was previously acquired by FireEye back in 2013. However, Mandiant became a standalone company in 2021 when FireEye sold its products business for USD 1.2 billion to a consortium led by private-equity firm Symphony Technology Group, reports Reuters.

To note, Mandiant focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing. This has a wide scope and Google is tapping into it with the new acquisition. The past couple of years has witnessed a massive surge in cybercrimes, which leads to a huge loss for conglomerates like Google.

That said, neither Google nor Mandiant have confirmed a deal nor provided a statement for the same. However, the Reuters report states that Mandiant's shared closed up 16 percent on the Nasdaq after the news of the acquisition spread.

A person close to Mandiant said the firm currently has about USB 4.53 billion in market capitalization and has a huge potential to grow. The Google acquisition will further boost its growth, the insider said.

How Will It Benefit Users?

The acquisition of Mandiant will surely benefit Google, especially Google's cloud computing clients. To note, Google Cloud services have a massive audience. Reports state that Google's cloud computing business generates more than USB 19 billion annually. However, the tech giant has been losing billions of dollars in cybercrimes.

Mandiant is now one of the leading cybersecurity companies with a fast action response. Interestingly, Microsoft was also looking to acquire Mandiant. But it looks like Google might have made the deal with Mandiant, which might also help beat competition against Microsoft.

