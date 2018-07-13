Google introduces Morse code to Gboard for iOS platform

During the I/O developer conference which was held back in May this year, the tech giant Google had announced that it will soon be rolling out Morse code as an input option for Gboard for the users with special needs. Shortly after the announcement, Google had introduced the Morse code input as a beta version on Gboard for Android. Now, the company has also made the Morse code input available to the Gboard for iOS. The new feature comes with a certain set of improvements which were not introduced with the Android version.

Google has also developed a game for Android, iOS, and PC which s like a training program which the company is claiming to help the users learn how to communicate with the Morse code and it will take less than an hour to complete.

Google took it to its official blog post to mention that, "We created this trainer to make the process of learning Morse code more fun and to encourage people to keep at it. Give it a try if you've set up Morse code for Gboard and are ready to learn Morse"

The Gboard's Morse code interface separates the letters and numbers on the keyboard in two separate parts. At the left section has a large dot, whereas the right section has a dash icon. If a user taps on the dots it will present them with a selection of words that will be based on the combination of taps on dot and the dash buttons.

Interested users can check out the game created by Google to help them understand the functionality of the Morse code. To set-up, the Morse code input in Gboard, all you need to do is follow the steps given below.

1. Head over to the Settings > System > Languages

and input

2. Once the above step is completed select Virtual keyboard > Gboard

3. Select Languages > English

4. Once the language is selected the users will need to swipe left on the keyboard layout following by a tap on the Morse code.

5. After the language has been selected the users will need to select the Done tab and they are all set to go.