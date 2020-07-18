Google Is The Latest Food Delivery Player In India; Plans To Take On Swiggy, Zomato News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has been steadily investing in India, be it in monetary terms or other services. The latest investment seems to venture into the food delivery system in India. Google is the latest US-based company to expand into the food delivery system; Amazon had announced a similar venture earlier this year.

Google Plans Food Delivery

Google already has a large user base in India, with a considerable number of Android users relying on Google.com for any queries. The new food delivery service is linked with the Google search engine. This means if you search for any restaurants or wish to discover restaurants near you, Google will provide an option to order food as well.

Google notes that it has already begun testing the food delivery service in the country, where users can place their orders directly on Google search. Apart from searching, discovering, and ordering food on Google Search, users can also go ahead and make payments as well via Google Pay and other methods.

Next, when it comes to the actual delivery of the food order, third parties like Dunzo will take over. This makes perfect sense as Dunzo is also backed by Google, creating a win-win for both companies. Presently, Dunzo is also updating its platform to enable Google Search integration for smoother food deliveries.

Google Food Delivery: Rising Competition

The Indian food delivery space is largely dominated by Zomato and Swigyy. Other platforms like Uber Eats, Food Panda, and others have disintegrated or merged with other platforms. Small players like Eat Fresh and Tiny Owl shut down their operations due to massive losses.

Apart from Zomato and Swiggy, Amazon announced its plans to begin food delivery testing in the country. In fact, Amazon has already begun testing in select parts of Bengaluru. From the looks of it, Google's venturing into food delivery comes right after Amazon's announcement to up the competition.

At the same time, the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in India has trouble brewing for many eateries. Swiggy and Zomato have both reported a decrease in business as more cities and states continue lockdown. In this time, Google's food delivery comes in as a plan to pick up once the economy revives.

