Google March security updates for Pixel and Nexus smartphone is out now

Google the tech giant has released March security updates for its Pixel and Nexus devices. As per some reports from Beebom Google has released both system image and OTA (Over the Air) update file for the Pixel And Nexus devices and the update is available on Google's developer page.

The report further suggests that the new update brings the security patches along with fixing a number of vulnerabilities for the devices. Some reports from the BGR suggest that if a user wants to update the device manually, he will lose the stored data as it will be erased from the memory after the device is updated manually. However, it is suggested for the users to wait for the OTA (Over the Air update) which will be available soon.

The new security patch resolves a number of issues and fixes bugs that hinder the performance of a device. It is being reported that approximately 16 issues are resolved in the March security patch and issues which are resolved ranges from high to critical in terms of vulnerabilities. The most severe vulnerability is related to the media framework which possibly allows a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a "crafted file." However Google claims that there are no reports of users being affected by any of these issues.

The update further lists 43 security fixes along with three functional updates. The update for the Pixel devices primarily focuses on improving the fingerprint scanner's performance which is claimed to be improved following the March security update. The new update also improves video recording performance and also improved crash reporting.

The Pixel line-up has a single update build (OPM1.171019.021), whereas the Nexus 6P and 5X will get carrier-dependent builds. Like always, an OTA (Over the Air) update will also be delivered to users via the on-device System Update feature.

That said it will be interesting to see what all new features Google will bring in the future for its devices.

