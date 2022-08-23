ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Amazon To Testify On Anti-Competitive Practices Before Parliamentary Panel

    By
    |

    Top executives of major technology giants in India have been summoned to depose before a parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space. As per the IANS report, representatives from Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance.

     
    Leading Tech Companies To Testify On Anti-Competitive Practices

    The high-level meeting will be headed by BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha to discuss the matter, which has garnered a lot of attention in recent times. The agenda of the meeting will be 'Anti-Competitive' practices by big tech companies in the digital space that affects the masses.

    The predatory pricing by major tech companies in emerging markets like India demands regulations from authorities. In this case, the Competition Commission of India under the Indian Competition Act (2002) is the government body that works toward preventing practices that hinder competition and protect the rights and interests of consumers.

    Leading Tech Companies To Testify On Anti-Competitive Practices

    The BJP leader-led committee has already held deliberations with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Indian tech firms on the issue.

    A notice has been issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat stating the agenda of the meeting, i.e. "Oral evidence of the representatives of big tech companies on the subject 'Anti-Competitive' practices by big tech companies." Representatives of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Netflix, from their Indian arms and a few others will appear before the parliamentary panel on the issue of competitive behaviour in the digital market," Sinha had told PTI.

    The panel has also summoned representatives from food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, e-commerce player Flipkart, cab-hailing serviceOla and hotel chain OYO to discuss the matter. Interestingly, the All India Gaming Association is also a part of the list.

    This is a developing story and more information will follow once the authorities release an official statement.

     

    Source

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X