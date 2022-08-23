Just In
Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Amazon To Testify On Anti-Competitive Practices Before Parliamentary Panel
Top executives of major technology giants in India have been summoned to depose before a parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space. As per the IANS report, representatives from Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance.
The high-level meeting will be headed by BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha to discuss the matter, which has garnered a lot of attention in recent times. The agenda of the meeting will be 'Anti-Competitive' practices by big tech companies in the digital space that affects the masses.
The predatory pricing by major tech companies in emerging markets like India demands regulations from authorities. In this case, the Competition Commission of India under the Indian Competition Act (2002) is the government body that works toward preventing practices that hinder competition and protect the rights and interests of consumers.
The BJP leader-led committee has already held deliberations with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Indian tech firms on the issue.
A notice has been issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat stating the agenda of the meeting, i.e. "Oral evidence of the representatives of big tech companies on the subject 'Anti-Competitive' practices by big tech companies." Representatives of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Netflix, from their Indian arms and a few others will appear before the parliamentary panel on the issue of competitive behaviour in the digital market," Sinha had told PTI.
The panel has also summoned representatives from food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, e-commerce player Flipkart, cab-hailing serviceOla and hotel chain OYO to discuss the matter. Interestingly, the All India Gaming Association is also a part of the list.
This is a developing story and more information will follow once the authorities release an official statement.
