Google Neighbourly App will get locals to answer a user’s question

Google certainly understands that with the increasing number of internet users in India the platform might see a rise in noise and unwanted opinions that will crowd up space. In order to keep these unwanted opinions at bay so that they do not suppress important information, Google has introduced a new app for the Indian consumer base after it had earlier rolled out a series of apps developed specifically for Indian users.

Google has named the new app as Neighbourly. The app can be used to connect the other users who are closer to a user geographically to get help with relevant information about the user's locality. Google believes that the need for a dedicated app for the local community is rising. This is considering the fact that the group chats often receive meaningless and random forwarded messages and can be a headache for the users sometimes. The new app is still under development and is available on Google PlayStore for early access. The app is free and the users can download it from the PlayStore.

Interestingly, using the Neighborly app the users in Mumbai will be able to interact with other local residents from today. For the users who are based out of other cities, they can sign up for the early access and will be notified when the service is launched in their city or locality.

Using the Google's Neighbourly app the users will be able to find the answers to the question which they can't ask on other big forums. The queries can range from nearby grocery stores, summer camps for kids and tuition centers etc. It would not be wrong to say that the new Google app is similar to the Facebook's Nearby feature, the only difference is that it will engage users who have a good knowledge of an area and are willing to provide information for the development of the local community.

The Neighbourly app supports eight different Indian languages and also allows a user to record and send questions rather than typing them. Apart from asking the neighbors for directions, the consumers will also be able to answer the questions about their locality using this app.

Also, the questions will appear in the form of cards which the users can swipe left or right to dismiss or move on to the next question respectively. Google has also prioritized the safety of individuals. Further, when someone will answer a question then their name, email or phone numbers are also kept a secret to maintain the anonymity.