    Here’s How To Link Google Pay For FASTag Recharge

    By
    |

    The Indian government rolled out the FASTags and made it mandatory for every vehicle running on the national highway. FASTag helps at tolling plazas as drivers don't need to wait in a queue to pay cash, but instead, the FASTag collects the money directly from the bank. Now, Google Pay has added a feature to recharge FASTag.

    You Can Recharge Your FASTag Via Google Pay Now

     

    The new Google Pay update comes with a couple of new features, including the FASTag recharge. Google Pay users will be able to recharge their FASTag accounts using UPI. Users can simply link their FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app, which makes it convenient to recharge and also track the payments.

    How To Use Google Pay For FASTag

    Firstly, users looking to recharge their FASTag account via Google Pay will need to link the account. The account can be liked via Google Pay app > Bill Payments > FASTag. The Bill Payments option can be accessed by clicking on the 'New' or the 'Rupee' icon. On selecting the FASTag option, users can select the bank that has issued the FASTag.

    Google notes that if users don't spot the FASTag option immediately under 'suggested businesses', they need to click on 'more'. If FASTag is again not listed, tap 'more' again. Once through, the next screen will request the users to enter their vehicle number and proceed to pay with the bank account.

    You Can Recharge Your FASTag Via Google Pay Now

     

    "Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button," Google said. At present, Google Pay is offering two options, namely ICICI FASTag Recharge and IDFC First FASTag Recharge. Google Pay may add support for more banks issuing FASTag to its service.

    At the same time, the National Highways Authority of India has introduced a new way to check the FASTag account balance before users begin their journey. Users can avail the 'missed call alert facility' to know their NHAI prepaid wallet balance. FASTag users can give a missed call to +91-8884333331 to get alerts about their NHAI wallet and accordingly recharge before heading out.

    news google pay apps
    Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
