Google Pixel 2 might receive automatic 'Display Calibration' with Android P

The Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL are among the most power packed devices in the smartphone industry that is available for the users. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been able to hold their position when it comes to the list of the top smartphones with some advanced features. Even being packed with some powerful set of specs the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL was not perfect. Google had to work overtime in order to fix the issues that many of the users have been reporting since the device's launch in October 2017.

One of the major criticisms that the devices had to experience was related to the color calibration. According to a number of users, the color combination was not just vibrant enough. However, in order to make up for that, the tech giant had then introduced a 'Saturated' color mode last year. The saturated color mode had fixed the ongoing issue with the color calibration up to some extent. Now, it is being reported that Google is looking towards advancing its steps by further adding 'Automatic' mode that allows a user to adjust between vivid and accurate colors automatically.

It is being reported that the update was first spotted by XDA. A series of code strings found in the Settings APK in Android P developer preview confirmed the existence of the mode. At this moment the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL offer the 'Natural' and 'Boosted' modes along with the above mentioned 'Saturated' option.

However, it was not clear at the moment that how the devices will be able to 'automatically' determine the color saturation. It is believed that the tech giant will be making use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in order to get the job done.

Also, some other big issues with the Pixel 2 XL apart from the color saturation levels have also been noticed. However, it was interesting to notice the number of users who were stirred up due to the supposedly dull and less vibrant color production by the display. Now, it will be worth noting that how the new mode will perform and what ratio of the users will it be able to impress.