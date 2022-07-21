Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro Goes Official In India: Offers Worth Checking Out News oi-Rohit Arora

Google has quietly launched the Pixel 6a value-flagship smartphone in India. The much-anticipated Google Pixel 6a is up for pre-orders at Rs. 39,999 for the lone variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is a limited period discounted price for Axis bank card users. The Google Pixel 6a will be available for purchase on Flipkart.com from July 28 onwards.

The Pixel 6a is joined by a premium pair of TWS earbuds- Google Pixel Buds Pro. Priced at Rs. 19,990 (MRP), the Pixel Buds Pro will also go on sale on Flipkart.com on July 28, 2022. Google has announced some noteworthy discounts and offers on the new devices. Let's have a look.

Discounts & Offers On Google Pixel 6a

• Limited period offer- Rs. 6,000 off on exchange of any Google Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or Rs. 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone.

• Limited period offer- Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 available at Rs. 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a.

• Pixel 6a comes with a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One. T&C apply.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications & Features

In India, the Google Pixel 6a will be available in two color options- Charcoal and Chalk. The value flagship smartphone will be available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 6a will receive five years of security updates and will be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

At Rs. 39,990, the Pixel 6a will fight the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, Vivo V23 Pro and other sub-45K handsets in the country. Here are the key specifications of the Google Pixel 6a

• Display- 6.1" 1080 x 2400 pixels OLED, 20:9 ratio (~429 ppi density), Gorilla Glass 3

• Camera- 12.2 MP, f/1.7, (wide) with dual pixel PDAF & OIS, 12 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 8MP f/2.0 Selfie Camera

• Hardware- Google Tensor (5 nm), 6GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 Storage, No microSD Card

• Software- Android 12

• Battery & Charging- Li-Po 4410 mAh, non-removable, 18W Wired Fast-charging

• Connectivity- Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi

The Google Pixel 6a could be an excellent choice for customers looking for a value flagship phone with the best-in-class camera performance. Based on the track record of Google Pixel devices, we can predict that the Pixel 6a will provide a better photography experience than the OnePlus 10R, Realme GT Neo 3, Oppo Reno-series devices, and other sub-45K smartphones.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro is the company's second pair of TWS earbuds in the country. While the design looks pretty similar to the Google Pixel Buds, the new TWS earbuds bring some notable upgrades. According to Google, the Pixel Buds Pro features custom hardware and smart AI algorithms that fine-tune the sound output as per listeners' audio preferences.

The Buds Pro features Volume EQ6, which dynamically adapts to your listening volume by making subtle tweaks to the frequency curve. The Buds Pro also come equipped with Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal that adapts to your unique ear shape. As per Google, the Buds Pro's earbuds fit in your ear canal to maximize the amount of noise blocked. Google has also added a transparency mode to further add value to the premium TWS earbuds.

Google also mentions that the Pixel Buds Pro processes a wide range of frequencies with low latency to keep the audio sounding natural and in sync. The premium Google TWS earbuds support hands-free Google Assistant, Bluetooth multi-point support and feature an IPX4-rated design. The Pixel Buds Pro supports wireless charging and is said to offer 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.

