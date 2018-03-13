Google Pixel Buds to receive new gesture controls

Google is reportedly working on developing new gesture control features for its wireless earphones Pixel Buds. According to some reports from Beebom, Google appears to develop a triple-tap feature which turns off the earbuds instantly. This feature is expected to improve the battery life of the Pixel Buds.

Further, Google has also renamed its Smart Detection feature to "In-ear-detection". The Smart detection feature enables the Pixel Buds to pause the music playback as soon as the earbuds are removed from the ears. As of now the Pixel Buds allows a user to only reject and answer calls along with activating Google Assistant, and control volume audio playback using gestures. It would be interesting to see what other feature Google has in store for us.

The Google Pixel Buds were released back in October 2017 and were made available for more countries in February 2018. In one of our earlier articles, we covered the Pixel Buds and found that Pixel Buds are not just a pair of wireless earphones; they are a lot more than that. The earphones have touch-sensitive controls that operate via gestures. Tapping the right bud plays or pauses the music, swiping back and forth on the right bud increases and decreases the volume whereas a long press brings up Google Assistant. It also allows users to receive and place calls. Pixel Buds come in a case which also charges the earphones much like the Apple AirPods. The device survives for five hours on a single charge whereas the case has enough juice to power up the device four times. You can read the complete article by clicking on this link

The Pixel Bud is available at a price of 249 AUD in Australia which is roughly equal to INR 12,591.24. The Google Pixel Bud will be available for £159 in the UK which is roughly equal to Rs. 14,154.80 and at € 179.00 in Germany which is approximately Rs 14,181.46.