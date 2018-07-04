Google Pixel and Nexus devices receive July Android security patch

Google's flagship lineup of Pixel and Nexus devices are among the first devices which receive android related updates. Keeping the need of security of the users in mind the company releases security updates on a timely basis for its devices. Now, the company has released the July Android security patch for the Pixel and eligible Nexus devices. The update has been rolled out earlier as compared to the other months, which is a great job done by the tech giant.

The fourth developer preview of the Android P is being rolled out for the Pixel devices along with the monthly updates that are being rolled out to the Nexus devices. The latest update brings fixes for a number of issues along with the one which allowed the hackers to attack Android devices remotely or by exploiting the granted permissions

The list of Google devices eligible for the update includes Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus 5X and 6P, and the Nexus C tablet. The update will improve the performance of Wi-Fi and certain routers along with addressing certain security-related issues.

With the rollout of the recent update, Google has also updated the links for OTA (Over-the-air) images and full factory images which can be used by the users to flash install the latest update. For the users who don't want to go through flashing process, they can wait for the OTA update to arrive on their device which is expected to be available for the devices in a day or two.

It is worth noting the fact that in order to receive the update and successfully install it the users will need to have the bootloader locked on their smartphones should not be rooted. If the user chooses to flash the complete firmware package, they will lose their files along with the root.

With the new update, Google has enhanced the performance and introduced a system-wide dark mode which is good news for the Pixel users. It is expected that this feature will gradually reach other compatible smartphones however there is no expected timeframe.