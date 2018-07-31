Google Pixel Stand could be Pixel 3’s wireless charging dock

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL somewhere around September- October this year. The internet is flooded with leaks and rumors related to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Google has recently announced the beta Android version for the users and has released it for a number of devices. The leaks and rumors also suggest that the smartphone has almost no bezel. It also appears that the company has skipped the notch in the display as well. However, we cannot comment on the device until something concrete is revealed about the device.

Recently the Pixel 3 XL was leaked in a white color variant and the images showcased the notch which the flagship from Google is expected to feature. This contradicts our earlier findings that the tech giant might skip on the notch.

Now, as per some reports Google Pixel could also have another interesting feature in the store for the users. The new feature which is expected to be released with the Pixel device is the wireless charging. Interestingly Google could also launch a new hardware dedicated to the feature as well.

The report comes from the 9to5Google and it suggests that the version 8.14 of the Google App features a new string which mentions about the "Pixel Stand". This report comes in following with the Google app on which the company has been working. The company is said to be working on a category of a wireless charger which is referred to by the codename "dreamliner". The "dreamliner" is the above mentioned "Pixel Stand" which could be a piece of hardware that will act as an accessory for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

According to the Google App update, when a user grants permission to a specific Pixel Stand, the Google Assistant will be able to answer the queries with the personal information. This will include features such as calendar if in case the phone is locked. The new "personalized help" also offer suggestions and allow users to take actions.

There is no information provided by Google related to the glass back or wireless charging and even the Pixel Stand. However, it would be interesting to see if Google comes up with this technology and make charging easier for the users.