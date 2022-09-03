Just In
- 27 min ago Netflix To Take On Disney+ Hotstar With Ad-Supported Plans; Launch Expected Soon
- 1 hr ago iPhone 14 Pro Might Allow Users To Customize The Notch: New Leak Suggests
- 1 hr ago Poco M5 4G Complete Specifications Leaked: Better Than Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G?
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Redmi A1 Quiz Answers: Play And Win The Smartphone For Free
Don't Miss
- News Nora distances herself from Jacqueline during 6 hour questioning
- Lifestyle Aaliyah Kashyap's Morning Routine Is An Ode To Mental Wellness
- Movies Sai Pallavi's Gargi Makes It To 44th Moscow International Film Festival; Team Ecstatic!
- Finance Morgan Stanley Asia Buys 9.4 Lakh Shares Of ACC Ltd For Over Rs 215 Crore
- Sports India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Preview: India, Pakistan eye bright beginning to Super 4
- Education AILET 2023 Exam Date Announced, Registration Begins From September 7
- Automobiles Volkswagen Completes 5,000 Deliveries Of Virtus Sedan In Just 2 Months
- Travel How To Explore A New City- Amazing Tips
Google Play Expands Alternative Billing Option For Developers In India
Google has introduced a new pilot program that lets Android app developers accept payments via their own billing systems. Android app developers worldwide can sign up for this pilot program called "User Choice Billing" and it will let customers choose between the existing Google Play billing process or the app's system of choice. The new User Choice Billing gets Spotify as the first partner.
Google came up with the User Choice Billing pilot program after Apple and itself were accused of anti-competitive behavior regarding the collection fees charged by App Store. The South Korean government came up with new laws that required Apple and Google to provide alternate payment systems.
Google's New Pilot Program For Developers
As a part of the new User Choice Billing program, developers of non-gaming Android apps can register to provide an alternative billing option instead of relying on Google Play billing. This option has to comply with the payment information security standards PCI-DSS. Also, the billing alternative billing method should have customer support for users, and developers have to notify Google of any changes to the app enrollment preferences.
If customers choose the alternative payment method, then developers will still have to bear the service fees. The service fee will be discounted by 4% for developers who choose the alternative payment method. As per 9to5Google, this fee is collected to support continued investments across Google Play and Android. It will bring end-user Google Play billing advantages such as parental controls, family payment methods, subscription management, and more.
Where All Is User Choice Billing Available?
While the new pilot - User Choice Billing is launched for Android app developers all over the world, it will be tested initially in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, and EAA. Notably, it will be tested in EAA countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086