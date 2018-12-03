Google Play Best of 2018: List of top apps, games, movies and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
With just another month left for 2019 to kickstart, Google Play has announced a recap of the best titles across categories this year. The Best of 2018 highlights include top apps, games, movies, TV shows, ebooks and audiobooks. You can check out the Best of 2018 section in your country from the Google Play listing.
Unlike the previous years, this time, Google has come up with a new Fan Favorite category for the first time. Users were given a chance to vote for their favorite app, game or movie of the year. Now, the voting has been done and three fan favorites were chosen.
Check out the Google Play's best of 2018 titles from below.
Fan Favorites of 2018
Well, PUBG Mobile has bagged the fan favorite title among other games. In the other categories such as apps and movies, we have YouTube TV and Avengers: Infinity War.
Best of 2018
Undoubtedly, PUBG Mobile is the best game of the year and Drops: Learn 31 new languages is the best app of the year. You can get to know the other best games and apps of the year from the Play Store listing in your country.
Below are the best movies of 2018.
Best TV shows of 2018 are
Here are the best ebooks of 2018.
- Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff
- The Outsider by Stephen King
- Fear by Bob Woodward
- 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
- Girl, Wash Your Face
And, the best audiobooks of the year are,
- 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
- Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
- Fear by Bob Woodward
- Becoming by Michelle Obama
- The Outsider by Stephen King
If you have missed out on any of these apps, games or titles, you can head on to the Google Play Store and enjoy them for non-stop entertainment.