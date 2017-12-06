Google removes access to YouTube on Amazon's streaming devices

Google has now said that it is blocking its video streaming application YouTube from two Amazon exclusive devices further criticizing the online retailer for not selling Google hardware.

In a statement, Google said, "Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make (its) Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of (our sister company) Nest's latest products.

"Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and Fire TV," Google said. "We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon." Meanwhile, Amazon has said, "Google is setting a disappointing precedent by selectively blocking customer access to an open website." The e-commerce giant is further hoping to resolve the issue with Google as soon as possible but customers could access YouTube through the internet - not an app - on the devices in the meantime.

The feud between Google and Amazon has been going on several years as they have ratcheted up the competition with each other. Previously Amazon has removed the Chromecast, Google's television player, off its retail website in 2015, along with Apple's TV player. Amazon had explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on devices sold by Amazon.

However, Amazon and Apple did come to an agreement earlier this year when it was announced Prime Video would come to Apple TV. But it looks like nothing is changing with Google.

In September, Google cut off YouTube from the Amazon Echo Show, which had displayed videos on its touchscreen without video recommendations, channel subscriptions and other features. Amazon later reintroduced YouTube to the device, but the voice commands it added violated the use terms and on Tuesday Google again removed the service.

The Fire TV will be denied access to its YouTube app starting January 1, Google said. Amazon has sold that device for longer than the Echo Show, meaning more customers may now be affected.

Source: Reuters