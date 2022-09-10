Just In
Google’s Mystery Foldable Phone Could Be A Camera Powerhouse
Internet is once again boiling up with news about the long-rumored Google foldable phone and a new tablet. A new tip by an enterprise developer- Kuba Wojciechowski (Twitter handle- @Za_Rackze) hints toward the possible camera specifications of Google's ambitious project, which might see the light of day in 2023.
As per the developer, Google's first beta Android 13 QPR1 build reveals some updated code about camera drivers of the possible foldable handset. Moreover, his tweet further mentions a new unknown foldable and a tablet. Let's get into specifics.
According to Kuba, Google is said to be working on two foldable devices, possibly named- Passport and Pipit. But it might ditch Passport and just focus on the second device or come up with an entirely new foldable next year. We can't confirm as Google has been very secretive about its foldable plans for obvious reasons.
This new device is said to be called- Felix and those camera drivers might just be a part of its killer specifications. Assuming this is the case, the Felix foldable phone is expected to feature a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera and a 10MP telephoto lens working on an S5K3J1 sensor, resulting in some optical zoom and some digital far-field zoom.
Completing the triple-lens camera system is a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor to handle ultrawide photography. A Sony IMX355-based selfie camera is said to be installed on the front of the foldable phone, as well as an S5K3J1 sensor on the outside.
If the leak is to be believed, we could be looking at a potentially powerful camera-centric foldable from Google in the near future. Since we are talking about a Google handset, the five cameras would receive the power of Google's much-loved machine learning algorithms that should yield some mind-blowing results.
Moving on, the developer also talks about a possible upcoming tablet, which goes by the code name- T6Pro or tangopro, which sounds every bit of Google as far as nomenclature is concerned.
These are some of the wildest findings we have seen for Google's foldable phones that don't deserve to follow the previous 'Google Modular' phones' fate. Fingers crossed.
