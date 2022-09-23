Google’s New Affordable Chromecast Brings Google TV Platform; Check Price & features News oi-Rohit Arora

Google has launched a new Chromecast device in India with the Google TV (HD) platform. The new offering is relatively cheaper than Google's 4K streaming devices as it limits video streaming resolution to 1080p, making it suitable for non-4K televisions. The new Google Chromecast with Google TV has an MSRP of Rs. 4,499 on Flipkart; however, it will be available at an offer price of Rs. 4,199 during Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale.

The new Google Chromecast streaming device will also be available in stores later this month. Everything you need to know about Google's new streaming device is right here.

Google Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Key Specs & Features

Since the new Chromecast device boots up with the Google TV interface, it streamlines content by displaying movies, shows, apps, and subscriptions in one place. The Google TV platform provides access to 10,000+ apps, movies and shows, live TV and sports, music services, and games on a single interface.

You can ask Google Assistant to deliver results from apps such as Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5. You will be able to cast from your phone, share Google Photos to the connected TV, and cast Google Meet video calls directly on the big screen as a Chromecast device.

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is compact and thin, reflecting Google's minimalist design language. It comes with a voice remote that is comfortable to hold and is available in the classic Snow color. The Chromecast unit neatly plugs into the HDMI port on the TV and tucks behind the screen. It supports 1080p streaming and HDR.

The new Chromecast, according to Google, also makes software adjustments to enable a smooth and snappy viewing experience with various content streaming services. The voice-enabled remote ha a dedicated Google Assistant button to help you find something to watch, get updates on weather and traffic or play a favorite artist on YouTube Music, all with voice command. With Google Assistant, you can also control smart home appliances such as air purifiers, smart lights, or a Nest Cam.

The new remote has dedicated buttons for popular streaming services including YouTube and Netflix. In addition, the remote controller also has programmable buttons for power, volume, and input.

If you have a non-smart 1080P TV or a smart TV with dated software at home, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) could be a good option. If you're looking for a 4K streaming stick, consider the Google Chromecast 4K or the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K.

