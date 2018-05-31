Google Search Conference 2018 will be hosted across 11 different cities in India

Google has announced today that it will hold a Google Search Conference across the 11 cities in India. The Google Search Conference will start from June till August. This campaign is to help the Indian language publishers to make the most of the opportunity and bridge the gap between the Indian language content and the existing web today. It will help webmasters to understand better how they can make their content easily accessible to the increasing number of Internet users in the country.

"At the conference, Google Webmaster Outreach team will talk about a host of topics including 'How Search Works', 'Tips for better visibility of Indian language websites in Google Search', 'Best practices for mobile-friendly websites', 'Google's Search quality guidelines' and many other important topics, said Google.

This campaign will cover Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali, in addition to English.

"At each day-long conference, members of the Google Webmaster Outreach team will talk about a host of topics including 'How Search Works', 'Tips for better visibility of Indian language websites in Google Search', 'Best practices for mobile-friendly websites', 'Google's Search quality guidelines' and many other important topics. We are also including a session from the Google AdSense team to elucidate their policies and share how to avoid mistakes while running AdSense on your sites," reads the Google blog post.

According to Google, it has also included a session for the Google AdSense team to explain their policies and measures to avoid mistake while running the AdSense on your websites. Interested users can register for the conference in their city from the Google forum. "The registration for the aforementioned cities closes 10 days before the listed date). Once selected, you will receive an invitation email from us confirming the venue details."

Following are the list of cities and dates of the conference

Gurgaon on June 20 (Wednesday)

Pune on June 22 (Friday)

Indore on July 2 (Monday)

Patna on July 4 (Wednesday)

Lucknow on July 6 (Friday)

Hyderabad on July 16 (Monday)

Visakhapatnam on July 18 (Wednesday)

Kolkata on July 20 (Friday)

Coimbatore on July 30 (Monday)

Chennai on Aug 1 (Wednesday)

Bengaluru on Aug 3 (Friday) - this event is focused on women webmasters

