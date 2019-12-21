ENGLISH

    Google Stadia Receives Achievements Feature: Now Track Your Progress In The Game

    Google launched its cloud gaming console Stadia back in November this year. The online gaming service was said to arrive with a long list of features which was said to be available on the console readily.

    Google Stadia Receives Achievements Feature

     

    This also includes a feature like achievements which was said to go live in December, and the company has kept its promise. However, features like 4K streaming to PC are yet to arrive to the console. It is said to make it to Stadia by next year.

    "Our achievement system is here and you will now receive notifications when playing on desktop, laptop, and TV. You can view your full achievement list on the web, including all the ones you've earned since you began playing Stadia," reads Stadia Official Twitter post.

    However, this is not a powerful achievement system, this is just a basic feature which is required by all the game enthusiasts. Currently, achievements are not seen on smartphones but the company is working on it. Moreover, users can't switch off the notifications it will ultimately come up in the form of a pop-up. It might be disturbing when you are live streaming or making a video of your gameplay.

    Right now achievements are not calculated on the basis of difficulty because the company has not introduced game score or trophy levels, which will assign points and value to the achievements. However, Google assured that the developers are working on the development and it will soon introduce the rest of the features as well.

    According to the company, even though the achievements feature went live on December 20, the console is monitoring everything since launch day. This means that all the progress is automatically going to be added in achievements. You can also check your current achievements of Stadia's official website.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 22, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
