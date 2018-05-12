Google starts rolling out "Confidential" mode for Gmail

We all are aware that Google has just concluded the I/O developer conference. During the I/O 2018 conference, the tech giant had introduced a slew of updates for its apps, services and devices. One of such service that has received a major overhaul is the Gmail. The new update brings a whole set of new and interesting features to the Google's emailing service. Along with the major redesign, the new features are primarily targeted at the businesses that are using G Suite for work email. It also acts as a privacy measure for the regular users.

When we speak about the features and addition that comes along with the overhaul is the Confidential mode that is being rolled out to the users. The Confidential mode allows a user to set security measures for their emails. This further helps the users in protecting their sensitive information from falling into wrong hands. Users will now also be able to send emails that will get detected automatically after a certain time period. Users can also have the emails locked using passcodes.

Let's now have a look at how to get the Confidential mode to work:

In the first step, the user needs to enable the redesign which has been rolled out for Gmail. This redesign will introduce material elements a number of new features including the Confidential Mode.

1. A user needs to Tap on the 'Compose' button in the new interface. After tapping the Compose button a user will be able to see a new icon with a lock and clock in the compose window. This new icon is the 'Confidential mode' icon.

2. Once a user is able to see the 'Confidential mode' icon he/she needs to tap on it. Upon tapping the 'Confidential mode' an icon will pop-up where the users can set the expiration date for their email. Users will also choose whether the recipient will need a 'pascode' in order to view the mail. The expiration period can be set for 1 day,1 month, 1 week, 3 months, or 5 years to protect a user's sensitive information.

3. When it comes to the passcode requirement, a user can also use the SMS passcode to increase the security of confidential emails. Following that every time a user tries to open the locked email, Google will ask for a passcode by sending the same to the recipient's phone number. This implies that a user will now require the recipient's phone number for exchanging the confidential data.

4. Once all the steps are followed, the user needs to click save, write their email and send. If the passcode is enabled then Gmail will ask the user to enter the recipient's phone number in order to send the 4-digit passcode.

The major benefit of using the confidential mode is its added security, using which the email recipients will not be able to 'forward the content, copy or paste it or even download or print it'. However, for total security of the emails, Google needs to bring the inability to capture the screenshots as well.