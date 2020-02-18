Just In
- 17 min ago Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets Price Cut: Now Rs. 2,000 Cheaper Than Poco X2
-
- 29 min ago LG K61, LG K51S, LGK41S Launched: Packs Quad Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery
- 2 hrs ago Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed To Launch On Feb 24th As India’s First 5G Smartphone
- 7 hrs ago Looking For Premium Smartphones? Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Provides Great Discounts
Don't Miss
- News The riddle of the vanishing sparrow decoded
- Movies World Famous Lover Day 4 Collection: Vijay Deverakonda’s Film Is The Failure At Box Office
- Sports Virat Kohli overtakes Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, hits 50 million Instagram followers
- Finance More Trouble For Vodafone Idea As CARE Downgrades Its NCD Ratings
- Lifestyle List Of Diseases Caused By Smoking
- Travel Maha Shivratri 2020: Ancient Shiva Temples In India
- Automobiles 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift — All You Need To Know
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Google Station WiFi Program To Shut Down In India: Here's All You Need To Know
Back in 2016, Google came up with the Google Station program in India along with RailTel and Indian Railways. This ambitious project intends to provide free public interest access to 400 railways stations considered to be the busiest in India by 2020. Of these, Mumbai Central on Western Railway carries the credits of being the first one to get Google Station public WiFi.
Besides reaching its target of 400 railway stations faster (before 2020), this program also covers a number of stations its objective of 400 stations across the country. As per recent reports, Google Station public WiFi program connects a whopping 5500 railway stations in the country.
Google Station WiFi To Shut Down
Given the success of the program, this program was expanded to other developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Mexico, Nigeria, and the Philippines. Despite the massive deployment and successful implementation of this program, Google announced that it would shut down the Google Station public WiFi program globally in 2020.
WiFi Program Becomes Obsolete
Google Station public WiFi program is becoming obsolete as mobile data has become much cheaper compared to a few years back. Recently, mobile data plans are more affordable and mobile connectivity is constantly improving on a global scale. Also, the per GB cost of mobile data is the lowest right now in India.
Google Station has been installed across the country along with partnership from ISPs, telecommunications companies, and local authorities. And, there are initiatives taken by the government and local entities and Jio that make internet cost effective and easy to access for everyone. Eventually, the Google WiFi program at railway stations becomes obsolete right now.
Free WiFi At Railway Stations
Well, the shut down of the Google Station public WiFi service does not mean that there will be no access to WiFi across stations in India. Basically, Google did not provide internet access using Google Station. The program was a solution for RailTel and other local partners providing them monetization opportunities via advertising. Having said that, even if Google Station WiFi is shut down, the free WiFi access will continue with a change in service.
-
23,999
-
19,590
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,718
-
1,06,900
-
14,999
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
15,000
-
62,899
-
34,718
-
44,499
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
51,150
-
98,400
-
20,000
-
92,999