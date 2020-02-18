Google Station WiFi Program To Shut Down In India: Here's All You Need To Know

Besides reaching its target of 400 railway stations faster (before 2020), this program also covers a number of stations its objective of 400 stations across the country. As per recent reports, Google Station public WiFi program connects a whopping 5500 railway stations in the country.

Google Station WiFi To Shut Down

Given the success of the program, this program was expanded to other developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Mexico, Nigeria, and the Philippines. Despite the massive deployment and successful implementation of this program, Google announced that it would shut down the Google Station public WiFi program globally in 2020.

WiFi Program Becomes Obsolete

Google Station public WiFi program is becoming obsolete as mobile data has become much cheaper compared to a few years back. Recently, mobile data plans are more affordable and mobile connectivity is constantly improving on a global scale. Also, the per GB cost of mobile data is the lowest right now in India.

Google Station has been installed across the country along with partnership from ISPs, telecommunications companies, and local authorities. And, there are initiatives taken by the government and local entities and Jio that make internet cost effective and easy to access for everyone. Eventually, the Google WiFi program at railway stations becomes obsolete right now.

Free WiFi At Railway Stations

Well, the shut down of the Google Station public WiFi service does not mean that there will be no access to WiFi across stations in India. Basically, Google did not provide internet access using Google Station. The program was a solution for RailTel and other local partners providing them monetization opportunities via advertising. Having said that, even if Google Station WiFi is shut down, the free WiFi access will continue with a change in service.