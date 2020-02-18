ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Station WiFi Program To Shut Down In India: Here's All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Back in 2016, Google came up with the Google Station program in India along with RailTel and Indian Railways. This ambitious project intends to provide free public interest access to 400 railways stations considered to be the busiest in India by 2020. Of these, Mumbai Central on Western Railway carries the credits of being the first one to get Google Station public WiFi.

    Google Station WiFi Program
     

    Besides reaching its target of 400 railway stations faster (before 2020), this program also covers a number of stations its objective of 400 stations across the country. As per recent reports, Google Station public WiFi program connects a whopping 5500 railway stations in the country.

    Google Station WiFi To Shut Down

    Google Station WiFi To Shut Down

    Given the success of the program, this program was expanded to other developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Nigeria, South Africa, Mexico, Nigeria, and the Philippines. Despite the massive deployment and successful implementation of this program, Google announced that it would shut down the Google Station public WiFi program globally in 2020.

    WiFi Program Becomes Obsolete
     

    WiFi Program Becomes Obsolete

    Google Station public WiFi program is becoming obsolete as mobile data has become much cheaper compared to a few years back. Recently, mobile data plans are more affordable and mobile connectivity is constantly improving on a global scale. Also, the per GB cost of mobile data is the lowest right now in India.

    Google Station has been installed across the country along with partnership from ISPs, telecommunications companies, and local authorities. And, there are initiatives taken by the government and local entities and Jio that make internet cost effective and easy to access for everyone. Eventually, the Google WiFi program at railway stations becomes obsolete right now.

    Free WiFi At Railway Stations

    Free WiFi At Railway Stations

    Well, the shut down of the Google Station public WiFi service does not mean that there will be no access to WiFi across stations in India. Basically, Google did not provide internet access using Google Station. The program was a solution for RailTel and other local partners providing them monetization opportunities via advertising. Having said that, even if Google Station WiFi is shut down, the free WiFi access will continue with a change in service.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news internet
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X