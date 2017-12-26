Google to setup its own experience stores in India

2017 has been a good year for e-commerce platforms in terms of smartphone sales. While the online platform has been a huge factor for a company's growth especially in the case of Xiaomi, many other brands are now turning their attention to offline channels to boost sales.

As such, Google amongst others is now all geared up to open offline retail stores in India which is the world's second-largest smartphone market. The Economic Times reports that three people closely associated with the company have revealed that Google is set to launch its own brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

The move from the company seems to come at a time when it is lagging a bit behind in comparison to its competitors. Samsung, Apple, Motorola, and popular Chinese brands have already set up stores in the country and are further pushing sales via these offline stores. Moreover, Xiaomi seems to be an active participant in opening new stores across the country.

Having said that, Google also has been opening pop-up stores in cities like Mumbai and Delhi-NCR to exhibit the Google Pixel 2 smartphones. And the company has reportedly received a good response to this strategy. Thus the company might have finally arrived at the decision to go forward with a full-fledged experience store due to this good feedback as well.

ET's anonymous source has confirmed that Google is considering opening "experience centers" in India and that it could likely happen in the "latter part of 2018." As per the report, Google has also appointed a senior Apple executive onboard to carry out the plans more efficiently.

The publication also notes that at least two prominent malls in India have already received requests for space to set up Google stores. However, apart from letting consumers experience the Pixel devices hands-on, Google will also use the stores to sell other products like Google Home smart speakers, Chromecast streaming devices, Pixel laptops and Daydream View virtual reality headset.

All in all, Google's plan of opening such stores may help the company gain more visibility, reach out to more customers and ultimately increase sales of its products.

The search giant is yet to give their official word on the matter though.