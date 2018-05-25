Google Trends overhaul brings Real-Time search tracking and more

Google has recently given a makeover to its search activity tracking platform Google Trends. Along with the redesign, some new features have been added to the platform. The new features are said to make it easier for a user to navigate through its UI. It will also make it easy for the users to discover content and also find the appropriate tools in order to check search activity on a global or local scale level.

The revamp primarily focuses on search figures with editorial content and introduces a new way to visualize search activity data which is the form of 'Intensity Maps'. A major change that the new design brings is the availability of real-time search trends.

Also, a dedicated section will now show the Google Trends data stories that are curated by the Google's News Lab team focusing on a wide range of topics. This will make it easier for a user to have a look at the search data dating as back as 2001 in order to study the search trends could be related to an event or a particular personality.

One of the major noticeable features that Google brings with the redesign is the Intensity Map. The Intensity Map allows the users to go through the intensity of search results on a geographical basis. This can be further be narrowed down from a global point of view or state-wide search figures.

Further, if a user wants to compare the search traffic that is associated with two or more people 0r events then they will be able to do that as well. The data comparison will be represented in a graphical form and also in the form of an intensity map. It also features a toggle button to switch between the search data view including for the events/ personalities that are being compared.

While the old features including the daily Trends section and the Explore page are still present and have not been taken off the shelf. Following the revamp there is only a tiny difference in how the Google Trends now looks and works as compared to the older version.