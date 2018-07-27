Google will allow users to schedule Custom routines for Google Assistant

Google is working hard to keep its services up to date so that its user base can enjoy its services for a premium user experience. The company has been working toward the development of AI (Artificial Intelligence) which can enhance the user experience and open doors for more innovative features. The tech giant has recently announced its venture with companies like Genesys and Cisco to develop AI-based technology to ease the workloads in the call centers. Google has named the software as "Contact Sensor AI" feature.

Now, the Custom Routines feature which was announced for Google Assistant in May has begun expanding its functionalities. The first region to receive these extended functionalities is the US. Google Assistant is receiving Scheduled Routines which will allow the users to set the time and day in order for s a set of predefined actions.

Google had first introduced the ability to use the Routines so that a set of predefined actions can be enabled with a single command. The company introduced this feature back in March. Following which it was expected that the scheduling a set of actions automatically should come next in line.

This new feature is currently active and users will now be able to "Set a time and day option" in the 'New Routine" interface which they can locate under the Google Assistant settings. The feature will be available under the 'Add commands' option is the same menu.

Users will now be able to see the options such as 'Choose a time for this routine', "Choose which speaker will start it', Choose which days it should repeat', etc under the routine scheduling window. This will allow the user to make the feature functional.

Google has also introduced an option where the user will be notified as the routine starts on their smartphone. The users will also be notified by the Google Assistant when it will stop during the evenings. This will broadly allow the users to customize it as per their needs.