Google will not renew its controversial “Project Maven” following employee revolt

It was only a couple of weeks ago that a number of Google employees had raised concerns regarding the tech giant's involvement in the controversial 'Project Maven'. Now, Google has decided that it will not renew the contract with the US Department of Defense in order to provide AI-based software to aid the US military's drone warfare.

According to some sources from the web, the decision was announced by Google Cloud CEO, Diane Greene, during a meeting with the employees back on Friday morning. As per the report, Google is working on keeping its part of the deal and will complete the contract which is set to be expired in 2019. Following the contract's closure, Google will not renew its contract on the controversial project. However, there has been no official comment that has been made by Google regarding the contract's renewal.

Also, a large number of Google employees had put in their resignation due to the ethnicity concern related to this project. It is being said that the mass resignations last month was the result month-long agitation by a huge number of Google employees. A number of employees had also signed a letter addressing company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, requesting him to pull out of the project. The letter read that, 'We believe that Google should not be in the business of war'. The employees also demanded that the company should make a policy against taking on future military work.

For our readers who are unaware about the Project Maven, we would like to add that the project is one of the controversial US military programs which make use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in order to automatically ID images of objects so that it increases the accuracy of targeted attacks. Also, the Pentagon official is also said to be interested in expanding the reach of the project for other purposes as well. It is being further reported that the US military has been planning to use the technology to "analyze more parts of the globe and other types of data, such as the contents of captured disk drives".