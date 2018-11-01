Grab Huawei smartphones with a discounts of up to Rs 15,000 during Amazon Diwali Sale

The festive season is already started and there are many companies who have started teasing discounts and offers on their products for Dhanteras and Diwali. Smartphone maker Huawei has also announced discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on its smartphones. The company will conduct a sale from November 2 which will last up to November 5.

During the sale buyers can avail attractive discounts, cashbacks and no cost EMI options on Huawei's next-generation smartphones like the Nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite models exclusively on e-commerce giant Amazon.in.

Recently the company conducted its Amazon Great Indian Sale in which Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Pro and P20 Lite was listed for Rs 39,999, Rs 23,999, Rs 69,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively. Now ahead of Diwali the company announced that the Huawei Nova 3 will be available at Rs 29,999 after a discount of Rs10000. The smartphone comes with an instant discount of 10 percent, but only on SBI debit and credit cards. Buyers can also opt for no cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

Additionally, the Reliance Jio customers are also subjected to receive an extra cashback of Rs 1200 along with vouchers of Rs 3300 and additional 100GB free data.

On the other hand, the Huawei Nova 3i will be available for grabs with a discount of Rs 6,009. This one also comes with an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI debit and credit card. Reliance Jio users will receive an extra cashback of Rs 1200 along with vouchers of Rs 3300 and additional 100GB free data.

Huawei P20 Pro which is known as the world's best camera smartphone will be up for grabs during the sale for Rs 54,999 after a discount of Rs 15,000 on MRP. Additionally, an instant discount of 10 percent can be availed by customers using SBI debit and credit cards. There is a no-cost EMI option available for up to 12 months.

During the sale, the Huawei P20 Lite will be available for Rs 14,999 after a discount of Rs 8,000 on the MRP. The smartphone receives an Instant discount of 10 percent on SBI debit and credit cards.

So if you are planning to buy Huawei nova 3, Nova 3i, P20 Pro and P20 Lite then hold your purchase till November 2 to grab these exciting deals on the Huawei smartphone. The deals will be exclusive on Amazon.in from November 2 to November 5 2018.