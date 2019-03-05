Grab Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and more with up to Rs 2,000 discount News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi offering its Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and more with a discount of up to Rs 2,000. All you need to know.

Xiaomi is popular for its affordable range of smartphones in India. The company basically targets the budget and mid-range segment and also provide attractive offers on its wide range of phones to grab the Indian buyers. Last week the company announced some offers on some of the budget smartphone. Now, Xiaomi has announced exciting deals on its Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Mi A2 and more. Do note that the offer will be available for a limited period of time.

Under the sale, the above-mentioned smartphones will be up for sale via Amazon, Flipkart and Mi.com. On Amazon this offer will be the part of Amazon's Fab Phones Fest which will kick off at 00:01 am March 5 and will end on March 7. Meanwhile, some,e of these offers will also be available on Flipkart and Xiaomi's Mi.com.

Discounts and offers

Under the sale, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be up for grab with a discount of Rs 2,000. So you can avail the 4GB RAM +64GB storage for Rs 10,999 and the 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage variant is up for Rs 11,999 on Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com.

The Redmi Y2 also receive a discount of Rs 1,000. The company launched the smartphone in two variants with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively via Flipkart, Amazon and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 16,999. Under the sale, the smartphone receives a temporary price cut of Rs 2,000. Now you can grab the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 11,999 and the 6GB model is up for grabs at Rs 14,999.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on its LED TVs. The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch will be available for Rs 29,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000. The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55-inch for Rs 47,999 with a discount of Rs 2000.