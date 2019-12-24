Hacker With Data of 300 Million iPhones Pleads Guilty For Blackmailing Apple News oi-Karan Sharma

According to a Forbes report, Kerem Albayrak, a 22-year-old man is said to be a member of 'Turkish Crime Family' which is a hacking group. Albayrak tried blackmailing Apple by threatening to reset millions of Apple accounts. At Southwark Crown Court in London, the self-proclaimed hacker was sentenced to two years of jail term with 300 hours of unpaid work. He is also sentenced to six months of electronic curfew.

"While iPhone users have recently been warned that they need to update to iOS 13.3 or risk getting locked out of their devices, Albayrak proposed to delete their data instead," according to Forbes report.

Specifically, he was holding the iCould details of 319 million Apple accounts. When the company got threats from the hacker, it got in touch with the law enforcement agencies in the United States and the National Crime Agency.

Albayrak was arrested by the National Cyber Crime Unit back in March 2017 from his home in north London. During the arrest, the cybercrime team seized devices like smartphones, hard drives, and computers as well.

"Hacker who tried to blackmail Apple by threatening to delete 319 million accounts has been sentenced following an NCA investigation," tweeted the NCA.

Albayrak was demanding Apple for the ransom of $75,000 in crypto-currency or $100,000 in the form of iTunes gift cards. In an online post, he has also claimed that his team is capable enough to reset 150 accounts in one minute.

Apple has recently, re-opened its bug-bounty program which is offering up to $1 million rewards to security researchers who will be able to find a vulnerability in the Apple Security System.

Best Mobiles in India