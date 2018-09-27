Happy Birthday Google: Search giant celebrates 20th birthday with a doodle

Happy Birthday Google, yes today is September 27 and the search giant is celebrating its 20th birthday. The company was incorporated on September 4, founded 20 years ago. The company is marking the occasion and letting everyone know with a Google Doodle.

The year the company has decided to feature the Google Doodle letter-shape with balloons attached with a gift box. On the balloons, the search giant has also mentioned the number 20 which indicates the 20 years of completion. While tapping on the Google Doodle it will start playing a YouTube video which will show you the animation of popular searches across the globe over the past to decades.

The video starts with the Google search bar which was in its initial stage, and slowly it will show you the transaction and development of the search engine. It's shows popular searches including Y2K, Pluto losing its status as a planet, the Royal Wedding, 2012 on the Mayan calendar, and avocado toast. The duration of the video is 1:37 and the video ends with an international thank you from Google in different languages including English, Hindi Spanish and lot more.

"Twenty (ish 😉) years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students launched a new search engine with a bold mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Though much has changed in the intervening years-including now offering Search in more than 150 languages and over 190 countries-Google is still dedicated to building products for everyone.

Today's video Doodle takes a stroll down memory lane by exploring popular searches all over the world throughout the last two decades.

So whether you've searched for the status of your favourite object orbiting the sun, the latest on the world's biggest events, or how to impress on the dance floor," reads the Google blog post.