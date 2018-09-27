ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Happy Birthday Google: Search giant celebrates 20th birthday with a doodle

Google celebrating its 20th birthday with a new doodle. Here are the interesting facts about Google's birthday doodle.

By

Related Articles

    Happy Birthday Google, yes today is September 27 and the search giant is celebrating its 20th birthday. The company was incorporated on September 4, founded 20 years ago. The company is marking the occasion and letting everyone know with a Google Doodle.

    Happy Birthday Google: Search giant celebrates 20th birthday

    The year the company has decided to feature the Google Doodle letter-shape with balloons attached with a gift box. On the balloons, the search giant has also mentioned the number 20 which indicates the 20 years of completion. While tapping on the Google Doodle it will start playing a YouTube video which will show you the animation of popular searches across the globe over the past to decades.

    The video starts with the Google search bar which was in its initial stage, and slowly it will show you the transaction and development of the search engine. It's shows popular searches including Y2K, Pluto losing its status as a planet, the Royal Wedding, 2012 on the Mayan calendar, and avocado toast. The duration of the video is 1:37 and the video ends with an international thank you from Google in different languages including English, Hindi Spanish and lot more.

    Happy Birthday Google: Search giant celebrates 20th birthday

    "Twenty (ish 😉) years ago, two Stanford Ph.D. students launched a new search engine with a bold mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Though much has changed in the intervening years-including now offering Search in more than 150 languages and over 190 countries-Google is still dedicated to building products for everyone.

    Today's video Doodle takes a stroll down memory lane by exploring popular searches all over the world throughout the last two decades.

    So whether you've searched for the status of your favourite object orbiting the sun, the latest on the world's biggest events, or how to impress on the dance floor," reads the Google blog post.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue