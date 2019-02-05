ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Harvard Astronomer believes there's an alien spaceship among us

This is some interesting information for astronomers.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Before he caused a stir with his statements surrounding alien spaceships in 2018, the chairman of Harvard University's astronomy department was recognized for his lectures on modesty. Personal modesty, which Abraham Loeb claims he learned while growing up on a farm.

    Harvard Astronomer believes there's an alien spaceship among us

     

    Loeb calls "cosmic modesty" an idea that says it would be arrogant to believe that we are alone in the whole universe, or even a particularly special species. According to the Washington Post, Loeb "has run a nearly nonstop media circuit, embracing the celebrity that comes from being perhaps the most academically distinguished alien civilization enthusiast of his time - the top Harvard astronomer who suspects technology from another solar system just showed up at our door."

    "And this, in turn, continues has left some of his peers nonplused - grumbling at what they see as a flimsy theory or bewildered as to why Harvard's top astronomer won't shut up about aliens."

    Avi Selk writes that it would be unfair to call Loeb 'a crank.' When astronomers came across the first known interstellar object in late 2017 - a blip of light moving so fast could have only come from another star. Loeb has several astronomical publications on his resume that deal with black holes and early galaxies and other subjects.

    Besides, astronomers made an unusual finding using the Hubble Space Telescope. They found a dwarf galaxy in our cosmic backyard which is around 30 million light-years away. The finding can be seen in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters.

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue