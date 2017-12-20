HDFC Bank's chatbot now works with Google Assistant: Accessible on millions of Android devices

HDFC Bank's Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled chatbot, Eva, built by Senseforth AI Research Pvt Ltd, will now reportedly work with Google Assistant the company has announced. It will available on millions of Android devices and users can interact in Indian English.

Eva is India's first and largest AI-based banking chatbot and the company has claimed that it has already answered more than five million user queries with over 85 percent accuracy on the bank's website.

The latest voice integration through the Google Assistant will enable HDFC Bank's customers to interact with Eva through simple and intuitive voice interactions through their smartphones instead of using a desktop, laptop, application or screens. Users can just say "Ok Google, talk to HDFC Bank" to their Google Assistant to interact with Eva.

The main aim of the bank with Eva is to deliver a truly omnichannel experience to their customers by placing it at every customer touch point like web, mobile, social and other channels The company further feels that customers should be able to use the channel of their choice and get a consistent experience as they move across channels.

Eva, which stands for Electronic Virtual Assistant, is a chatbot built by Senseforth using its cutting-edge AI and NLP platform called A.ware. HDFC Bank had launched Eva to offer the true power of conversational banking experience to its customers on all the digital platforms such as the website, mobile, social, voice and more.

'Eva' currently handles over 50,000 semantic variations for thousands of banking related intents, tracks, and analyzes everyday customer issues and gains a deeper understanding of their behavior patterns.

"We launched Eva to give our customers instant access to information. The Google Assistant rollout is another step in this journey and will make the bank's services accessible to even more customers right on their phones, wherever they are, using voice as the primary mode of communication," said Nitin Chugh, Country Head - Digital Banking, HDFC Bank.

"Our AI-driven chatbots with text messaging and voice interactions will help bring millions of nontech-savvy customers into the fold of digital economy. Our omnichannel strategy enables our customers to easily deploy our bots on any channel where their customers are without replicating the effort," added Ritesh Radhakrishnan, CTO, and Co-Founder, Senseforth.

"We're excited that HDFC's 'Eva' chatbot now works with the Google Assistant, where millions will now have access to banking-related information," said Monisha Varadan, Strategic Partner Development Manager, Google.

Inputs from IANS