Helo Announces Rohan Mishra As New India Head

Helo, the social media platform has announced its new India Head. The charge will be taken by Rohan Mishra from today onwards. Mishra will be responsible for supporting Helo's business strategy, development of its products and growth across the nation.

Helo as a platform offers the latest trends, celebrity interactions and interest-based communities. The platform offers content in 14 local languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and more, through varied partnerships and exclusive content.

The platform offers dedicated categories including cricket page, Helo Trends, Helo Live and Helo IP's. These IP's includes in-app celebrity chat show which are known as FridayFever, FanMeetups, and much more. You can also arrange a fan meetup on the app.

Rohan has more than 15 years of industry experience. He has served on various senior positions across sectors including public affairs, business development, corporate strategy, CSR, and communications. Before joining Helo, he was also leading the Public Policy mandate at Mastercard and JUUL India.

Meanwhile, the country is also fighting with COVID-19 and to support this combat a digital audio platform named Khabri has rolled out an exclusive COVID-19 helpline portal for blind and visually-impaired masses. The platform will help provide aid to this segment with expert inputs from domains including medical, psychological, social or financial.

The one who is in need can directly contact the Khabri team on 9810511211 toll-free number, mobile, Whatsapp or reach them through the Khabri official app as well.

