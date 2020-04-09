Just In
- 50 min ago Airtel Digital TV Offering Free Channels To All DTH Customers
-
- 50 min ago Avast Mobile Browser For Android Launched With Imrpvoed Privacy, Security Features
- 1 hr ago Realme X3 SuperZoom Edition Moniker Confirmed Via NBTC: Expected Hardware And Features
- 2 hrs ago Huawei 65W GaN Super-Fast Charger With Dual Ports Support Goes Live
Don't Miss
- Movies As One Of The Biggest Commercially Successful Actors, Shraddha Kapoor Is Conquering The Box Office!
- Automobiles Maruti Ertiga Becomes India’s Best-Selling MPV In FY 2019-20: Registers Over 90,000 Units of Sales
- Finance Mukesh Ambani Richest Indian On Forbes Billionaires List 2020
- Sports Takeaway from IPL: When Steve Smith's tips for Ranji season helped Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag
- News EMI moratorium fraud: Banks asking customers to be alert, not to share OTP
- Lifestyle Pranutan Bahl Surprises Us With Her Bold Blue Dress And Butterfly Wings-Inspired Sandals
- Education Impact of Coronavirus on College Education in India: Dr Swati Mujumdar, Symbiosis, Speaks
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In April
Helo Announces Rohan Mishra As New India Head
Helo, the social media platform has announced its new India Head. The charge will be taken by Rohan Mishra from today onwards. Mishra will be responsible for supporting Helo's business strategy, development of its products and growth across the nation.
Helo as a platform offers the latest trends, celebrity interactions and interest-based communities. The platform offers content in 14 local languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and more, through varied partnerships and exclusive content.
The platform offers dedicated categories including cricket page, Helo Trends, Helo Live and Helo IP's. These IP's includes in-app celebrity chat show which are known as FridayFever, FanMeetups, and much more. You can also arrange a fan meetup on the app.
Rohan has more than 15 years of industry experience. He has served on various senior positions across sectors including public affairs, business development, corporate strategy, CSR, and communications. Before joining Helo, he was also leading the Public Policy mandate at Mastercard and JUUL India.
Meanwhile, the country is also fighting with COVID-19 and to support this combat a digital audio platform named Khabri has rolled out an exclusive COVID-19 helpline portal for blind and visually-impaired masses. The platform will help provide aid to this segment with expert inputs from domains including medical, psychological, social or financial.
The one who is in need can directly contact the Khabri team on 9810511211 toll-free number, mobile, Whatsapp or reach them through the Khabri official app as well.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,170
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,580
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900