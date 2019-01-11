ENGLISH

Here's how Jeff Bezos divorce with MacKenzie will affect Amazon

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person has been reported to separating with his wife MacKenzie. This divorce will affect the company.

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, who is the world's richest person has been reported to separating with his wife MacKenzie after 25 years. Amazon shares were down 0.5 percent after the announcement.

    "After a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," according to a tweet Wednesday that both of them signed.
    The couple got married in 1993 and after a year of marriage, Bezos founded Amazon. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is worth $137 billion and comes under the ranking of the world's 500 wealthiest individuals.

    This divorce will reshape the wealth ranking because the couple has to split equally. This will leave Mackenzie with $69 billion, which will make her the world's richest woman. After this separation, Microsoft Corp, co-founder Bill Gates will again become the planet's richest person.

    "will be divided equitably by the court if the couple cannot negotiate an agreement," according to the website of McKinley Irvin, a family law firm in the region.

    According to Peter Henning, a securities law professor at Wayne State University Amazon don't give its founder's shares greater voting rights. If MacKenzie Bezos is given a large block of shares, then she might have a major role in the company.

    The New York divorce lawyer Bernard Clair said that judge will determine MacKenzie Bezos' share of Amazon based on her contribution towards the success of the company. This will include important business decisions, raising their children and more. All the contributions will be considered in this case.

    Friday, January 11, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
