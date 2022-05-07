Here’s Why Apple Stops Credit, Debit Card Payments In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In a recent move, Apple stopped accepting payments via Indian credit and debit cards. This was for the app purchases as well as subscriptions. As a result, people in India are not able to pay for services such as iCloud and Apple Music with a debit or credit card. Also, they cannot buy apps or buy any media using their cards right now.

Back in 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented a new set of auto-debit rules for recurring payments such as subscriptions. As per this directive, banks have to get approval from customers via "Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA)" to make recurring payments. The transaction can be declined if there is no approval for AFA.

Payments Only Via Apple ID

As per the support page from Apple, the regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If there is an Indian debit or credit card and users already own a subscription, the changes will impact the transactions. Some of these transactions could be declined by banks and card issuers.

Apple users using a debit or credit card as a payment method using their Apple ID can see an error, which reads, "This card type is no longer supported". Also, the company has sent out emails to users to inform them of this new development. Notably, the email reads, that due to the RBI regulations, Apple Search Ads will no longer accept payments from credit cards issued by Indian banks.

Furthermore, it also stated that from June 1, 2022, all campaigns using a credit card issued from an Indian bank will be placed on hold. Users can use a credit card issued by a bank outside of India. You can update the payment method by heading to the billing tab in the account settings. The new stipulations need Apple to create an e-mandate for debit and credit cards in India. For issuing the reccuring payments, users need to give a consent when making subsequent payments of over Rs. 5,000.

To continue to purchase apps and subscriptions, users have to add money to the Apple ID via internet banking or UPI payment option.

Best Mobiles in India