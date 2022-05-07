ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Here’s Why Apple Stops Credit, Debit Card Payments In India

    By
    |

    In a recent move, Apple stopped accepting payments via Indian credit and debit cards. This was for the app purchases as well as subscriptions. As a result, people in India are not able to pay for services such as iCloud and Apple Music with a debit or credit card. Also, they cannot buy apps or buy any media using their cards right now.

     
    Here’s Why Apple Stops Credit, Debit Card Payments In India

    Back in 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented a new set of auto-debit rules for recurring payments such as subscriptions. As per this directive, banks have to get approval from customers via "Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA)" to make recurring payments. The transaction can be declined if there is no approval for AFA.

    Payments Only Via Apple ID

    As per the support page from Apple, the regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If there is an Indian debit or credit card and users already own a subscription, the changes will impact the transactions. Some of these transactions could be declined by banks and card issuers.

    Here’s Why Apple Stops Credit, Debit Card Payments In India

    Apple users using a debit or credit card as a payment method using their Apple ID can see an error, which reads, "This card type is no longer supported". Also, the company has sent out emails to users to inform them of this new development. Notably, the email reads, that due to the RBI regulations, Apple Search Ads will no longer accept payments from credit cards issued by Indian banks.

    Furthermore, it also stated that from June 1, 2022, all campaigns using a credit card issued from an Indian bank will be placed on hold. Users can use a credit card issued by a bank outside of India. You can update the payment method by heading to the billing tab in the account settings. The new stipulations need Apple to create an e-mandate for debit and credit cards in India. For issuing the reccuring payments, users need to give a consent when making subsequent payments of over Rs. 5,000.

     

    To continue to purchase apps and subscriptions, users have to add money to the Apple ID via internet banking or UPI payment option.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X