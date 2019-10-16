ENGLISH

    Hike Becomes One Of The Top Three Patent Filers In India

    By
    |

    Hike, was recently recognized as one of the top 3 patent filers in the field of IT. The company has filed 66 patents in the year 2017-2018, Hike has joined the ranks of Wipro and TCS in a list unveiled by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Design and Trademarks, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

    Hike Becomes One Of The Top Three Patent Filers In India

     

    "This has led to us to becoming one of the top 3 patent filers in the country, to accelerate this culture even further we launched the Hike Patent Programme. With more than 66 patents filed in the last year alone, we see the program as a catalyst bringing more innovations to the forefront and co-create new ideas for the ecosystem." Dr Ankur Narang, Vice President - AI and Data Technologies, Hike confirmed the news in a statement.

    The company has also introduced the Hike Patent Program recently. With the help of this program, the company will incentivize Hike employees with rewards and grants. Meanwhile, they will also lend legal and market guidance to prospective patent filers.

    Hike Becomes One Of The Top Three Patent Filers In India

    The company believes that it is building a new social future which is backed by AI & ML. According to the company, this program is an initiative to cultivate AI innovation internally.

    "The program will empower Hikers with support across their patent filing journey as well as offer rewards and grants ranging up to INR 60,000 per inventor depending on the impact of the idea," company said in a statement.

     

    Hike areas of research and development work with natural language processing and social network analysis. It has recently hosted the AI-First, an exclusive event which has brought some of the best minds in the AI and ML ecosystem together. The company is also slated to participate in Google's Tensor Flow Event as one of the only Indian companies Later this month.

    Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 14:42 [IST]
