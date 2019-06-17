Just In
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Launches 'Room TV Service: Here Are All The Details
- 1 hr ago Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certified With 22.5 Rapid Charging; Launch Imminent
- 1 hr ago India Planning To Build Its Own Space Station By 2030
- 1 hr ago Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week– Xiaomi Mi 9T, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, Redmi K20 Pro And More
Don't Miss
- Automobiles MG Motors Plans To Launch eZS All Electric SUV — Slated For Late 2019
- Movies Vivian Dsena Reacts To Divorce Rumours & Being Criticised For Weight Gain!
- Finance Nifty Earnings For Jan-Mar Touched 5-Quarter Low
- News Ethiopian Airlines rubbishes 'pilot error' claim by US politician
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves She Is The Queen Of Street-style Looks With This Outfit
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former cricketers slam Pakistan for 'going down without a fight' against India
- Education RSOS 10th Result 2019: Steps To Check Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Xiaomi's Partner Holitech To Invest $200 Million in Country
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi 's component supplier Holitech Technology has set up its first manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.
Holitech Technology has established its operations in Greater Noida. It was first invited by Xiaomi in Q1 2018 to investigate local manufacturing opportunities during its 'Supplier Investment Summit'.
"Xiaomi has witnessed significant growth in the country and we are positive that Holitech's plans for India will herald a new stage of evolution for the electronics manufacturing industry in India," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said.
Investment Plans
Holitech Technology will be investing $200 million over the course of three years in the country and would manufacture Compact Camera Modules (CCM), Capacitive Touch Screen module (CTP), Thin Film Transistor (TFT), Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC), and fingerprint module locally.
The local manufacturing plant is ready and will start its function in Q3, 2019 with an aim to generate 6000 jobs in the next three years.
The component manufacturing plant is spread across four factories, spanning over 25000 square meters. The plant will have a production capacity of over 300 million components per year.
The plant also boasts of class 1000 and class 100 clean room, an industry first. A cleanroom is a contained space where provisions are made to reduce particulate contamination and control other environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and pressure.
Chenguisheng, CEO, Holitech Technology said, "The phenomenal growth of Xiaomi along with their initiatives to promote local manufacturing has encouraged us to explore component manufacturing for Xiaomi in India. We are pleased to bring several industry firsts to the state of Uttar Pradesh with the manufacturing of camera modules, CTP, TFT, FPC, and fingerprint module and propel the growth of component manufacturing in India."
Holitech Technology Partners With UP Government
Holitech Technology has also joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government to organize a Supplier Investment Summit.
Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh said, " Our state of the art infrastructural offerings make Uttar Pradesh an exciting investment opportunity and it is heartening to see Holitech Technology come to the state and initiate a big revolution in the market for local manufacturing."
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
36,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
32,990
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270