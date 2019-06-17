Xiaomi's Partner Holitech To Invest $200 Million in Country News oi-Priyanka Dua

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi 's component supplier Holitech Technology has set up its first manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.

Holitech Technology has established its operations in Greater Noida. It was first invited by Xiaomi in Q1 2018 to investigate local manufacturing opportunities during its 'Supplier Investment Summit'.

"Xiaomi has witnessed significant growth in the country and we are positive that Holitech's plans for India will herald a new stage of evolution for the electronics manufacturing industry in India," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India said.

Investment Plans

Holitech Technology will be investing $200 million over the course of three years in the country and would manufacture Compact Camera Modules (CCM), Capacitive Touch Screen module (CTP), Thin Film Transistor (TFT), Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC), and fingerprint module locally.

The local manufacturing plant is ready and will start its function in Q3, 2019 with an aim to generate 6000 jobs in the next three years.

The component manufacturing plant is spread across four factories, spanning over 25000 square meters. The plant will have a production capacity of over 300 million components per year.

The plant also boasts of class 1000 and class 100 clean room, an industry first. A cleanroom is a contained space where provisions are made to reduce particulate contamination and control other environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and pressure.

Chenguisheng, CEO, Holitech Technology said, "The phenomenal growth of Xiaomi along with their initiatives to promote local manufacturing has encouraged us to explore component manufacturing for Xiaomi in India. We are pleased to bring several industry firsts to the state of Uttar Pradesh with the manufacturing of camera modules, CTP, TFT, FPC, and fingerprint module and propel the growth of component manufacturing in India."

Holitech Technology Partners With UP Government

Holitech Technology has also joined hands with the Uttar Pradesh government to organize a Supplier Investment Summit.

Dinesh Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh said, " Our state of the art infrastructural offerings make Uttar Pradesh an exciting investment opportunity and it is heartening to see Holitech Technology come to the state and initiate a big revolution in the market for local manufacturing."

