Honor Not Venturing Into Electric Car Space; Will Stay Focused On Smartphones
If we speak of Chinese smartphone brands Honor is one name that comes first in mind besides Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and others. The brand recently parted ways from its long-term parent company Huawei and is back in the smartphone game with a new range of 5G smartphones. Of late, we have seen several of these Chinese brands including Huawei sharing their plans to venture into the automobile space as well with electric cars. But, Honor seems to be not in the mood to route that space anytime soon.
No Honor Electric Cars In Future?
Zhao Ming, Honor's CEO, confirmed in a keynote speech that the company will remain focused on smartphone space rather than venturing into the automobile sector, a recent trend seen amongst the manufacturers.
The aforementioned Chinese smartphones brands are what the company's chief was hinting at. Zhao Ming also revealed that the company plans to rather focus on the smartphone industry. Ming said the brand aims to become the number one in this space in China as well as the remaining markets.
Why Won't Honor Launch Electric Cars?
According to Zhao Ming, AR (Augmented Reality) and cars is the future of technology and will see popularity in the coming days. But, that doesn't throw smartphones out of the picture and these gadgets would be irreplaceable in the future as well.
He also suggested that a user spends over six hours with a smartphone which indicate their significance. Ming further added that the brand will be serving the consumers while bringing new inventions to the smartphone industry. The company plans to rope in universities and research institutes in future for the technology advancements in this space.
What Else Than Honor Smartphones We Can Expect In Future?
In his speech, Zhao Ming suggested that the company has been sticking to its '1+8+N' smart product's strategy for future products. This technique keeps smartphones the core focus area while other digital accessories such as smart wearables, audio products, smart screens, tablets, and laptops, etc., the secondary priority.
So we can expect some future-ready smartphones from Honor going forward along with some digital accessories and other consumer electronics, but Honor labelled electric car isn't hitting the roads for long.
