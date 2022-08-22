House Of The Dragon: Where To Watch & Episode Timelines In India News oi-Rohit Arora

Cinephiles have another reason to cheer as the prequel to the popular series Game of Thrones --House Of The Dragon is finally streaming. With a total of eight seasons and close to eight episodes, Game of Thrones has been one of the biggest blockbuster TV series to have ever aired. Now, the hit show makers are back with its prequel called the House of Dragons. Undeniably the most anticipated TV series this year, it has finally made it to streaming services with the first episode.

If you have been waiting all this while to tune into Game of Thrones' prequel series, below are all the details you should know:

How And Where To Watch House Of The Dragon In India?

House of the Dragon's storyline revolves around the history of the Targaryen family dated 200 years back from the actual Game of Thrones story. It is based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood novel and is touted to offer more bloodshed and erotica than Game Of Thrones.

The House Of The Dragon's first episode premiered on August 2 for the US and UK audiences on HBO and HBO Max channels. However, if you are in India, the show premiers on August 22, 2022, i.e. today. You can watch the show for free if you are a Disney+ Hotstar subscriber in India. The makers of the show have already been teasing the much-anticipated show via trailers and have put a list of episodes along with the timeline.

For reference, House of the Dragon will also have ten episodes in the first season. All the episodes are said to be aired on a weekly basis. For the Indian masses, the show will be streamed every Monday starting this week at Disney+ Hotstar. The time has been set at 6.30 am IST. The first episode is already out and you can tune into the first episode if you have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

The show has also leaked on Torrent. If you are aware of the bypass ways to download the file, you can do that as well. However, we don't endorse piracy and would recommend you to watch the show authentically.

Below is the timeline for the House Of The Dragon episodes:

House Of The Dragon Episode 1: August 22, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 2: August 29, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 3: September 5, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 4: September 12, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 5: September 19, 2022

House Of Dragon Episode 6: September 26, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 7: October 3, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 8: October 10, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 9: October 17, 2022

House Of The Dragon Episode 10: October 24, 2022



