How To File Income Tax Returns Online: Step By Step Instructions For E-Filing

We already use the internet for many payments, including paying bills and online payment for various orders online. The income tax department has now eased paying taxes with online procedures. The e-filing of the income tax return is much simpler and can be done in the comfort of your home.

Step By Step Instructions For E-Filing ITR

Users need to visit the e-filing website: https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to begin the ITR process. On reaching the webpage, users will find several options (which might be confusing) and requires users to choose the right one. These step by step instructions will help with the process

Step 1: Register or login to the website to begin e-filing the ITR. If you already have an account, you simply need to log in. If you're a new user, create a new account by following the instructions.

Step 2: Next, you will need to select the type of user under the 'user type' option. These options include Individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), Other than Individual/HUF, External Agency, Chartered Accountants, Tax Deductor and Collector, and Third-Party Software Utility Developer. Once done, you need to enter your current address and your permanent address (also the Captcha code) and click on submit.

Step 3: The webpage will next require you to fill in basic details about yourself, including PAN card, date of birth, contact information, and other such information.

Step 4: After you enter the PAN details, the system will verify your PAN and the transaction ID will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: This step involves activating your online account, which will be sent to your given email id. Once verified, you can file your income tax returns.

Step 6: Once logged in, users need to click on the 'Compliance' tab, which will open to two options: View and submit my compliance' that reveals display the information for the assessment years when the return was not filed as per the records of the Income Tax Department and 'View my submission'. Please click the first option to e-file ITR.

Step 7: Next, two more options appear on the screen, which is: 'the return has been filed', or 'the return has not been filed'.

Step 8: Select the 'the return has not been filed', which will open to a list of options that include 'return under preparation', 'no taxable income', 'business has been closed', and 'others'. Users need to select the relevant option and click submit.

