How To Grow Your Business With Amazon Marketplace Appstore

Entrepreneurs in India can now finally signup on Amazon Marketplace Appstore. The e-commerce giant has just announced the launch of its business-centric e-commerce platform in India, which can help you grow your business multifold. The platform is especially created for sellers to discover trusted third-party applications to automate, grow and manage various aspects of the business.

The platform allows you to List, Automate pricing, Automate Amazon order management, manage shipping processes, Optimize pay-per-click advertising, Improve discoverability of products, Scout products depending upon customer requirement, Check feedback and reviews, Meet response timelines, analyze profits, Track finances, Integrate e-commerce site with Amazon, thus providing a full-service solution to scale up a business.

The Marketplace Appstore is essentially an e-commerce platform owned and operated by Amazon directly. It allows third-party sellers, big or small, to sell new or used products on a fixed-price online marketplace. The platform serves as a bridge between developers with the right seller to ensure that both parties can succeed by carrying out smooth business transactions.

With Amazon Marketplace Appstore, the brand aims to become the go-to solution for sellers to access business tools for their various needs. Amazon does this by minimizing the time, effort and money otherwise spent on searching and experimenting for appropriate solutions.

Apps Across 13 Categories To Scale Up Business

This is where the apps come into play. The applications featured on the Amazon Marketplace Appstore automate time-consuming tasks like product research, organizing inventory, etc. If you run a selling business, you can browse and filter apps across thirteen categories including Accounting and Tax Remittance, Inventory and Order Management, E-commerce Solution Connectors and more.

How Amazon Marketplace Appstore Helps Sellers

• Amazon Marketplace Appstore reduces the time and effort spend on finding the right solution for the specific needs - be it finding a shipping provider or sales analytics tool.

• You can search, filter, and compare applications to find the solution that best suits your needs.

• The marketplace appstore provides nearly 100 apps that can help you to create a better customer experience.

• Sellers can browse apps from Amazon and third parties and learn about each tool through the apps detail page

It's not just sellers; developers can also use the Amazon marketplace to reach their target audience. Posts completing the registration and assessment process, developers are invited to list on the Appstore, provided they meet the quality parameters.

App developers can also offer their apps to sellers in various Amazon geographies thus expanding their market reach. The Amazon Marketplace Appstore can be accessed through Amazon Seller Central.

