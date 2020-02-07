How To Turn Off Autoplay Previews On Netlfix News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Netflix is gradually bringing many new features that are focused on users. The streaming service has not brought the ability to turn off autoplaying previews to users, which will save data. This means that the trailers that play when you browser the carousel will no more play automatically.

Notably, the autoplaying previews is an issue for users since long and the feature that lets users turn off the same resolves the long-standing issue for the 167 million Netflix users who have voiced out the issue. Users have been facing an issue with the sudden playing of audio, which jolts viewers out of their seats as it suggests them choices that they will be interested in.

Netflix claimed that previews will help and make it easier for users to find what they need to watch. However, it often forces them to mute the TV or switch menus to avoid the autoplay previews.

Turn Off Autoplay Previews On Netflix

Now, Netflix has rolled out the ability to turn off the autoplay previews. To do so, you need to open the service in a browser by visiting Netflix.com. Notably, it cannot be done via the mobile app.

To turn off Netflix autoplay previews, you need to follow the below steps.

Go to Netflix.com and sign in to your account

On the 'Who's Watching' screen, hit on Manage Profiles

Choose the profile for which you want to change the setting

On the 'Edit Profile' section, choose 'Autoplay controls' and uncheck the option 'Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices'

Click Save and Done on the next screen

There is the ability to use the turn off the 'autoplay next episode in a series' using this app. Once the option is checked, users can manually play the other episodes. Though the video streaming service has rolled out the ability to turn off the autoplay previews, it takes time to get used to this busy schedule. And, it is possible to get back to the previous setting by just reloading the profile with the updated setting.

