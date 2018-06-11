HP launches Ink Tank Wireless printers in India

HP Inc. India has recently expanded its Ink Tank Printer series for homes as well as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise users in the country.

The new Ink Tank Wireless 415 Printer costs Rs. 14,812 while the Ink Tank 315 Printer is available for Rs. 11,845. Ink Tank 419 Wireless Printer costs Rs. 15,493 and Ink Tank 319 Printer costs Rs. 12,513.

According to the company, these printers use high-quality ink and have the ability to connect with a range of mobile devices through WiFi Direct and 'Spill-Free Refill' system

The new wireless HP Ink Tank 415 and 419 printers can print thousands of pages, at ultra-low cost-per-page. Hence, these are suitable for MSMEs with high-volume printing needs as well as home users looking for affordable options, HP further said.

"Technological empowerment of MSMEs can enable development of an ecosystem that continuously supports them to deliver the right product, the right quality, the right solution and the right service at a competitive price," said Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP Inc. India.

He said: "With our new ink tank printers, we aim to address evolving needs of home users and MSMEs by providing them good quality printing at an extremely affordable cost."

